Star Trek: Voyager: Mirrors and Smoke Announced

Star Trek is heading back to the Mirror Universe and this time the Voyager crew is at the center. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, IDW Publishing announced the first journey of the Voyager and her crew within the Mirror Universe in Star Trek: Voyager: Mirrors and Smoke, releasing this October. The one-shot is the first of several special issues focused on the Mirror Universe. Future one-shots will focus on the Mirror Universe doppelgangers of The Original Series and Deep Space Nine crews.

Star Trek: Voyager: Mirrors and Smoke is written by Paul Allor (G.I. Joe) with painted art by J.K. Woodward (Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken). The one-shot “introduces Captain Janeway of the Voyager, a rebel ship stranded in the Delta Quadrant, far from the ruins of the Terran Empire. When Janeway crowns herself Pirate Queen of the Quadrant, the locals – including scavengers Neelix and Kes – won’t give up without a fight. Amid this conflict, the crew of the Voyager has a second problem on their hands: just who is the Terran calling herself Annika Hansen, and can she be trusted?”

“As a child, Star Trek taught me about the power of exploration, the value of kindness and empathy, and the triumph of intelligence and logic over violence and anger… and now, I am so excited to throw all of those values out the window and tell the story of the Mirror Universe Voyager crew pillaging and plundering its way across the far reaches of space!” says Allor in a press release.

“The Mirror Universe looks at characters – and Star Trek as a whole – in a way that’s unique and exciting. There really is no greater reward creatively,” says Woodward. “I was very excited when IDW approached me about working on a Mirror Voyager story. I’d given considerable thought to what a Voyager crew would be like in the Mirror Universe, and based the look of the characters on designs I’d already completed. With suggestions from IDW and CBS, we developed new ideas and alterations to create a look that I think exceeds anything we’ve done previously.”

Editor Anni Perheentupa adds, “Voyager has been my personal favorite Star Trek series since I first saw Captain Janeway in action, so I’m very excited to be a part of bringing Mirror Janeway to life! Paul Allor’s charismatic Pirate Queen and J.K. Woodward’s stunning, fully-painted interior art make for a winning combination. There’s a couple of real curveballs, too, so I can’t wait for this one-shot to hit the shelves.”

Are you excited to the Star Trek: Voyager characters in the Mirror Universe? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Voyager: Mirrors and Smoke goes on sale in October.