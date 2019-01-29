Star Trek’s Epic Crossover Begins in ‘The Q Conflict’

The Star Trek crews from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager are all crossing over in The Q Conflict, a new Star Trek event series from IDW Publishing.

The series is written by Scott and David Tipton with artwork by David Messina. The series sees the various Star Trek crew becoming involved in one of Q’s games and forced to compete for the sake of Earth.

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1 goes on sale January 30th.

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1

NOV180678

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A/CA) David Messina

When a dispute between godlike beings threatens the galaxy, it will take all of Starfleet’s best captains to stop them. Join James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Kathryn Janeway, and Benjamin Sisko as they go head-to-head in a competition that will determine the fate of the Earth and beyond. Will they be able to emerge victorious, or will they be torn apart by The Q Conflict? A soon-to-be-classic six-part miniseries begins here!

The crews of The Next Generation, The Original Series, Voyager, and Deep Space 9 come together to face their biggest challenge yet!

Written by Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken scribes Scott & David Tipton!

All the captains together for the first time!

In Shops: Jan 30, 2019

SRP: $3.99

