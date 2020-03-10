Star Wars: Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Embark on a Deadly Mission in New The Clone Wars Clip

One of the joys of the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is that we get to see the all-new adventures of beloved characters, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mace Windu, who find themselves in the middle of a deadly negotiation in the above clip for this week's new episode. With Windu's death in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, fans have been clamoring to get new adventures featuring the skilled Jedi, with the timeline of this final season allowing for those opportunities. Check out the new clip below and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

While Jedi Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi lead an attack against the Separatist forces on Anaxes, the Bad Batch and Anakin Skywalker infiltrate an enemy starship to ensure a Republic victory in “Unfinished Business,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 13th on Disney+.

Thanks to the launch of Disney+, a number of storytelling opportunities have emerged for the galaxy far, far away, even for deceased characters like Obi-Wan or Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. In that regard, we wouldn't rule out seeing actor Samuel L. Jackson reprise his prequel role of Windu for a live-action appearance of the character, especially because of how often he expresses his enthusiasm for the character.

"I'd really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars," Jackson confirmed on The Late Show earlier this year.

Possibly complicating matters is the fact that audiences saw Windu defeated at the hands of Emperor Palpatine, though Jackson noted that suffering a seemingly grave injury hasn't stopped other characters from the galaxy far, far away.

"There's a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it," the actor pointed out. "Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats."

There are currently no announced plans for a new live-action appearance of the character, though Jackson is already familiar with the process of being de-aged for a film, having undergone the effects for his Nick Fury appearance in Captain Marvel, which could allow audiences to see Windu at any point in his history.

Tune in to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ every Friday.

