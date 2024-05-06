New LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Set Includes a 25th Anniversary Cal Kestis Minifigure
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) set is available to pre-order now.
The dust hasn't even settled on LEGO's Star Wars Day 2024 releases, but they're back with another set in celebration of 25th anniversary of the LEGO x Lucasfilm partnership. This time it's a new Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) set that comes with 7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Darth Vader, Commander Praji, an Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Trooper, a Stormtrooper and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Cal Kestis.
The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set clocks in a 1555 pieces and features a foldout carry handle for flying, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and lift-off top panel and foldout side panels to view interior details like the bridge, command room, break room, armory, control panels and cargo box with thermal detonator elements. The set won't arrive until August 1st, but you can get your pre-order in here at the LEGO Shop priced at $159.99. The set is also available to pre-order here on Amazon. If you missed out, a full breakdown of Star Wars Day LEGO releases can be found below.
LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Sets
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor building set ($229.99 / 1931 pieces) – See at LEGO:
- LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama building set ($79.99 / 718 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator building set ($69.99 / 640 pieces) – See at LEGO (Pre-order early)
- LEGO Star Wars Droideka building set ($64.99 / 583 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape building set ($29.99 / 221 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody building set (5 pack) ($9.99 / 147 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace building set ($54.99 / 732 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book ($149.99) – See at LEGO
- You can check out a ton of additional Star Wars Day new releases right here.