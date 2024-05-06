New LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Set Includes a 25th Anniversary Cal Kestis Minifigure

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The dust hasn't even settled on LEGO's Star Wars Day 2024 releases, but they're back with another set in celebration of 25th anniversary of the LEGO x Lucasfilm partnership. This time it's a new Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) set that comes with 7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Darth Vader, Commander Praji, an Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Trooper, a Stormtrooper and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Cal Kestis.

The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set clocks in a 1555 pieces and features a foldout carry handle for flying, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and lift-off top panel and foldout side panels to view interior details like the bridge, command room, break room, armory, control panels and cargo box with thermal detonator elements. The set won't arrive until August 1st, but you can get your pre-order in here at the LEGO Shop priced at $159.99. The set is also available to pre-order here on Amazon. If you missed out, a full breakdown of Star Wars Day LEGO releases can be found below.

LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Sets