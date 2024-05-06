Super Limited Edition Star Wars Day Queen Amidala Doll Is Still Available

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2024 coincided with the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, so it's no surprise that Disney has some special Phantom Menace-themed releases slated for the event. In fact, they launched an entire collection inspired by the film, and it was headlined by the limited edition Darth Maul ligthtsaber hilt and the stunning 11-inch Queen Amidala Doll pictured above.

The doll is based on the character portrayed Natalie Portman as she appeared in her throne room gown. Disney notes that "the extravagant gown featured sein jewels that illuminated from within and was accessorized with an elaborate headdress. Her traditional royal makeup included a white base, red dots on both cheeks, and a red stripe painted on her lower lip to represent the suffering endured by the Naboo people before the Great Time of Peace."

Those details have been incorporated into the Queen Amidala Doll design, which will be a super limited edition of only 3,100 units. UPDATE: Amazingly, it was still available to pre-order at the time of this update right here at the Disney Store priced at $129.99. It's only a matter of time before it sells out and ends up on eBay at 2x3 times the price.

Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll Details:

Limited Edition of 3,100

Certificate of Authenticity

Queen Amidala dressed in her silken throne room gown with embroidered stripes

Tabard features golden embroidered detailing

Gown is trimmed in faux fur

Decorative jewel accents around hem

Molded golden headdress features Jewel of Zenda

Rooted, braided hair

Makeup includes Scar of Remembrance on lip

Molded boots

Gown features satin lining

Fully poseable

Presented in window display packaging

-nspired by Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Part of the Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection

As for the rest of the The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection, look for the aforementioned Darth Maul lightsaber along with items like a hoodie, ear headband, t-shirt and more. You can find them all right here at the Disney Store's Star Wars page now. Direct links are available below.