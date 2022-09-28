Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael
Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Diego Luna told Comicbook.com. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."
// #andor spoilers!!!— merrin ☾ 28 DAYS (@lulahsoka) September 28, 2022
-
-
-
THE WHOLE SCENE WAS MON MOTHMA AND LUTHEN IN THAT RELICS STORE WAS SO GOOD IM SPEECHLESS- THE ACTING. THE WRITING. THE EVERYTHING.
Are you loving Andor? Let us know down in the comments!
Delivering on all fronts
Scenes like the one between Luthen and Mon Mothma are exactly what I wanted from a show like #Andor— Jon Jon Rico (@SpiderRico714) September 28, 2022
It's really gorgeous
Rewatched Episode 4 of #Andor . Every scene is so intriguing. Beautiful to look at and absolutely amazing acting (that scene with Luthen and Mon Mothma 🔥). Can't wait for more!— Dominik (@kenobi_domi) September 28, 2022
So much tension in it
#Andor Spoilers— allyn ✰ ANDOR ERA (@andorkenobi) September 28, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
The exchange between Luthen and Mon Mothma where they played two fronts was so well written it felt like it came straight out of a spy thriller movie.
Been a force so far
The introduction to Mon Mothma on Coruscant with Luthen through to her conversation about dinner arrangements is such subtle yet perfect character building. The production design and shot framing are elite. What a show. #Andor— Mike G (@goedharted) September 28, 2022
Now that we're all alone...
#Andor spoilers
Mon Mothma and Luthen immediately dropping their nice acts once they're alone pic.twitter.com/d0Bf6biJyY— Lalo 🛡 ANDOR SPOILERS (@clonehumor) September 28, 2022
What a callback lol
mon mothma and luthen #andor pic.twitter.com/5O9pddODpH— anna (@misc_convos) September 28, 2022
Wild times here
Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael discuss the rebellion in an EXCLUSIVE first look from @TwitterTV at this week’s episode of #Andor , streaming 9/28 on @DisneyPlus— Andor News (@newsandor) September 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/0eOhy6mjwT
Even the stuff you knew can be surprising
#andor spoilers
.
.
.
*me already knowing they gave mon mothma a husband*— Rain 🫐 (@rainsalvo) September 28, 2022
luthen: your husband-
me: HER WHAT?????????