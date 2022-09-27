New Star Wars: Andor Episode 4 Clip Released

Ahead of the episode's premiere tomorrow, Disney+ has released the first clip from Star Wars: Andor offering a look at a tense meeting between Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma and Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael. The scene paints a dire picture of life in the galaxy after the Galactic Empire has taken over, with the pair lamenting how spies for the Empire are everywhere. They go on to talk about their options, seemingly hinting at bringing in Cassian Andor in as a confidante for their inner circle. Check out the clip below and look for the new episode to premiere tomorrow.

O'Reilly reprises the role of Mon Mothma for the series, having originally played the part in a deleted scene for Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, later actually appearing on screen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Speaking in a previous press conference for the series she opened up about how this version of Mon Mothma is different from her other appearances: "We've met Mon Mothma before in different iterations, in different versions of the Star Wars storytelling, and each time we've [seen] this kind of composed, regal, dignified woman. I think what's extraordinary about how [series creator] Tony [Gilroy] has written Andor and where he has chosen to begin this story is so very different to where we find Mon Mothma in Rogue One. She is still that very dignified senator, but for the first time, we get to see the woman behind the role. We get to see the private face of Mon Mothma."

“They’re watching everyone.”



Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael discuss the rebellion in an EXCLUSIVE first look at this week’s episode of #Andor, streaming 9/28 on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/SVO5BkR1Jw — Twitter TV is watching Andor (@TwitterTV) September 27, 2022

"She's very enigmatic in all the previous incarnations," series creator Tony Gilroy previously said. "People don't have any idea how complicated and difficult Mon Mothma's life has been-her character in many ways has the hardest road of our whole show, what she goes through and the pressure on her. She's this woman who's trapped in a box with everybody watching her, and she has this incredibly potent secret life where she's put herself at great risk by supporting the rebellion." There's no freedom from anxiety in this woman's life, and yet she has to not only endure, but she also has to thrive."

New episodes of Star Wars: Andor are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+. A second season of Andor with twelve more episodes is already being developed to arrive at a later date.