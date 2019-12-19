Billy Dee Williams Shares Photos From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is opening at Disneyland this week, and last night's opening ceremony saw the appearance of many Star Wars celebrities. George Lucas, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams were all at Disneyland Resort to celebrate the long-awaited attraction's opening. The Star Wars icons took the stage with Bob Iger, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. After the event, Williams posted photos of the big celebration to Twitter.

"Having a blast @disneyland for the #GalaxysEdge dedication @hamillhimself #georgelucas #harrisonford... and the journey continues," Williams wrote.

Today, the actor posted a new set of photos with his fellow actors and Lucas in the park.

40 years strong....thanks to the best fans ever!#StarWarsEternally pic.twitter.com/35vYqaqrdL — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) May 30, 2019

"40 years strong....thanks to the best fans ever! #StarWarsEternally," he wrote.

You can view the live stream from the event on Facebook here.

Many fans commented on the posts, excited to see some of the original crew back together.

"Lando, Luke and Han! My childhood heroes!!," @JJ66616 wrote.

"Billy Dee looking suave as always," @nasser_tony replied.

"WE LOVE YOU BILLY DEE!!!! Love seeing the old gang together!! Icons!!," @HandmaidnsNaboo added.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Florida is opening on August 29th, but Disneyland's version will be open for business on May 31st. Last week, the official Disney Parks Blog shared images of new guidemaps that will help guests navigate the expansive area. You can check those out here. Are you looking forward to checking out the park? Tell us in the comments!

While Ford is not expected to return to the Star Wars franchise, you can watch Hamill and Williams in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this year. The film will also star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Daniels, and Keri Russell. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.