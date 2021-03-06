Daisy Ridley Compares Her Star Wars Role to Tom Holland's Spider-Man

✖

Fans might think that Daisy Ridley, star of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and Spider-Man star Tom Holland had similar experiences fronting billion-dollar film franchises, but Ridley suggests that's not the case. Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars films, and Holland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker, co-star in the new dystopian action movie Chaos Walking. When Yahoo Entertainment host Kevin Polowy asked Ridley if she and Holland bonded over their shared career trajectories, Ridley explained that what she did on Star Wars is different from what Holland is doing Spider-Man. Holland carries more of his franchise's expectations.

"I've always felt really lucky because I've never felt like anything was really resting on my shoulders," Ridley says. "I always really felt part of a team. I always had John [Boyega], and the Oscar [Isaacs], and Adam [Driver], and obviously Harrison [Ford], Carrie [Fisher], Mark [Hamill]. There were so many components to Star Wars that I never felt like I was out there by myself."

I feel like Daisy Ridley might not be giving herself enough credit when comparing her mega movies to Tom Holland’s? Says “He is Spider-Man in Spider-Man. It’s historical.” Whereas she was more part of the team in Star Wars. She is REY. pic.twitter.com/BjmNLaKIaX — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 6, 2021

Holland has co-stars, of course. Zendaya's MJ is a significant piece of the current Spider-Man puzzle. But Holland's playing a hero with a 20-year cinematic history, which is something uniquely daunting.

"I know Zendaya is obviously a massive part of Spider-Man too, but I think it's different," Ridley says. "He's Spider-Man in Spider-Man, and it's historical. Star Wars is historical, but I played the new character, Rey. That is intense, so I do not really understand what Tom has gone through, but he handles it all with grace, he really does. He handles it all very well."

Ridley concluded Rey's story in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the young Jedi taking on the Skywalker name as the Skywalker saga came to its end. However, she hasn't ruled out returning as Rey in future Star Wars stories.

"I mean, never say never," Ridley said in an interview with Empire magazine. "I'm always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it's this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there's a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit. I don't think it'll ever feel properly like goodbye because it's such a wonderful little web of people. It's a really nice club to be a part of. Plus, I had such a good time. I loved my experience. In terms of revisiting the character, I think that's a 'bye-bye' for now."

Chaos Walking is now playing in theaters.