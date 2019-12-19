Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Will "Never Say Never" to Returning as Rey

✖

Star Wars fans only said goodbye to Daisy Ridley's Rey just over a year ago with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while the actress is exploring other opportunities for the foreseeable future, she admits that she can "never say never" regarding a return to the galaxy far, far away. Like most fans, however, Ridley knows the potential of the franchise and all of its eras, implying that she's more interested in the new avenues the series could explore before quickly resurrecting the character in some capacity for a new project. While there are a number of announced projects on the Star Wars docket, it's unknown which, if any, could overlap with the sequel trilogy and Rey's journey towards becoming a Jedi.

“I mean, never say never,” Ridley confirmed with Empire in regards to a return, per GameSpot. "I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit.”

The actress was a relative unknown prior to joining the Star Wars franchise, which took up a majority of her time over the better part of the past decade. Now that she's no longer connected to the franchise, it's understandable that she'd want to explore other avenues before even considering a return.

More than returning for more adventures as Rey, however, Ridley shared her love of the filming experience, with the talent involved in a potential return likely being more of a draw.

“I don’t think it’ll ever feel properly like goodbye because it’s such a wonderful little web of people," the actress admitted. "It’s a really nice club to be a part of. Plus, I had such a good time. I loved my experience. In terms of revisiting the character, I think that’s a 'bye-bye' for now.”

While the door clearly isn't closed for good, last November Ridley detailed just how fulfilling she felt the end of Rey's journey was, which would potentially be compromised with a return.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley shared with IGN. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

