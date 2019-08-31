Disney is Offering Star Wars Fans a Free Chance to Return to Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is officially open for business in both Disneyland and Disney World. The Florida attraction opened this week, and the first day saw massive crowds. According to a recent post from the official Star Wars account on Twitter, Disney is now offering up a special contest for anyone who visits Galaxy's Edge between August 29th and September 30th.

Ready to head #BacktoBatuu? Find out more about the exciting new Star Wars #GalaxysEdge sweepstakes: https://t.co/EZqt9hvomT pic.twitter.com/IT4ufGlyvY — Star Wars (@starwars) August 30, 2019

StarWars.com explains that fans can enter the "Back To Batuu" sweepstakes but posting photos of their Galaxy's Edge experience to Instagram or Twitter using the hostages #Sweepstakes, #GalaxysEdge, and #BackToBatuu and tagging @WaltDisneyWorld.

"Also, look for a post on the Walt Disney World® Facebook page mentioning the Back to Batuu Sweepstakes and post a picture using the sweepstakes hashtags as a comment to the post. You'll be entered for a chance to win a vacation to come back to Batuu at Walt Disney World® Resort to come face to face with the Resistance or First Order, as a part of an out-of-this galaxy experience! Learn more at BackToBatuu.com," the site reads.

Currently, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is open to ride at both parks. The attraction's other newest ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, has yet to open. The ride will be up and running in Florida on December 5th, and in California on January 17th.

While attendance in California has been unexpectedly low, the crowds were big for the grand opening in Florida. However, some are concerned that the incoming Hurricane Dorian will prevent people from celebrating the holiday weekend at Disney World.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is officially open at Disneyland in California and Hollywood Studios in Florida. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres on December 20th.