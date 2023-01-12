Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumor Teases Beloved Rebels Creature Appearing in Live-Action

Star Wars: Ahsoka is shaping up to me more than just an Ahsoka Tano solo series, it's also very much a live-action sequel to the fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels animated series. The latest rumors about Ahsoka are pointing to the show dropping yet another big Easter egg connection to Rebels, in the form of some beloved Star Wars creatures that are making their way into live-action.

Making Star Wars claims that a giant White Wolf (or "Loth-wolf") from Star Wars Rebels will be making an appearance in Ahsoka. The outlet is pretty confident in this particular rumor, going so far as breaking down how Disney and Lucasfilm once again dressed up a real horse as a stand-in for the White Wolf, to capture realistic riding movement mechanics for both the rider (Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano) and the animal (the Loth-wolf), which will later be painted over with the necessary CGI effects. Less certain is the report that Lucasfilm also honored classic Star Wars production by also having an animatronic or puppet wolf's head for close-up shots.

Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni has always been open about the Princess Mononoke anime influences on Ahsoka Tano and the Loth-wolves, so her riding one in live-action is probably on hius bucket list. Plus, Filoni teased the wolves' return in one of the first-look photos for Ahsoka that was releaed. This "rumor" seems like it would definitely be on Filoni's bucket list.

What Is Star Wars Giant White Loth-Wolf?

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Rebels followed an early cell of the Rebel Alliance known as The Spectres. The group originated on the planet Lothal in the Outer Rim Territories, and one of the species native to that planet were the Loth-wolves, which were bigger-sized versions of traditional wolves. The Loth-wolves (like other Star Wars animals) aided the heroes at different times, and were recurring symbols of the light side of the Force.

There was one particularly big, white, Loth-wolf called Dume who took on a deeper role in Rebels: When Jedi Kanan Jarrus was killed in a key mission to rescue his love and Rebel teammate Hera Syndulla, his spirit still communicated and aided his young padawan Ezra Bridger, through the vessel of the large white Loth-wolf, which became known as "Dume," an echo of Kanan's birth name, Caleb Dume.

It will be interesting to see if Ahsoka brings Dume back as an embodiment of Kanan. It would make sense, as Kanan is just about the only member of the Spectres that doesn't seem to be coming back for Ahsoka – at least not in the flesh.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.