Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Posters Released by Bottleneck Gallery

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and, in honor of both this occasion and with the upcoming "Star Wars Day" on May 4th, Bottleneck Gallery is offering up an all-new poster from artist Matt Ferguson. The artist previously collaborated with the gallery for posters honoring Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with both of those posters being wildly popular among fans. Like those releases, this all-new poster will be available in both timed and limited editions, as well as alternate versions featuring Japanese text. All versions of the poster go on sale at the Bottleneck Gallery website starting at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30th.

Bottleneck Gallery describes the posters, "We enjoy standard holidays, but we love pop culture holidays. May the Fourth, better known as Star Wars Day, is the biggest pop culture holiday of the year and we're celebrating with Matt Ferguson's officially licensed print for Star Wars: Episode I's 25th Anniversary! Matt's officially licensed work for the 40th anniversaries of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi garnered some of the biggest reactions we've seen for Star Wars art ever. The images were everywhere, and we were honored and excited to be able to release Matt's prints through Bottleneck."

"Following up on Matt's previous Star Wars anniversary posters, Disney and Lucasfilm sought out Matt again for Episode I's milestone 25th anniversary, and the results are stellar! Channeling his lifelong love of Star Wars, Matt's print for The Phantom Menace is the ultimate ode to the first Prequel Trilogy movie. Much like the Force, Matt's poster is delicately balanced and invokes the awe we felt upon first seeing the film in theaters 25 years ago!"

You can scroll down to see all four versions of the poster and head to Bottleneck Gallery's website to order yours today.