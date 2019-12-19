Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams Weighs in on Mark Hamill’s Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, shared a fan-made photo that took the Internet by storm. The image showed Luke, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) all aboard the Millennium Falcon together. Hamill captioned the photo "Missed Opportunities," and many fans took offense, seeing it as an insult to the new trilogy's cast. Hamill later clarified the comments, explaining that he just misses his pals. He clearly meant no disrespect to the new actors, and joked that he should have just spoiled Avengers: Endgame instead. Since sending the second tweet, Williams replied, adding his own take on situation.

.@HamillHimself ....you should be used to getting everyone’s knickers in a twist……part of your charm man! https://t.co/8diNUFCIFk — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) April 27, 2019

"@HamillHimself ....you should be used to getting everyone's knickers in a twist……part of your charm man!," Williams wrote.

Hamill replied back with, "TOTAL EXONERATION- NO COLLUSION. Thanks @realbdw! There's no one more capable of assessing charm than you. Love to you & ALL the cast members of #TheRiseOfSkywalker from your pal, Mar🐫 #MasterKnickerTwister," he wrote.

While it's clear Hamill loves the young cast of the new trilogy, he's definitely made his feelings known about the fact that Han died in The Force Awakens before getting the chance to be reunited with Luke. He's tweeted about it in the past, and even spoke about the topic in interviews.

"I just thought, Luke's never going to see his best friend again. You look at it in a self-centered way," he shared with Den of Geek. "I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care! I have to stipulate that I care, but it didn't really seem to affect the larger audience. Luke, Han, and Leia will never be together again, and I'll probably never get to work with Harrison [Ford] again," he added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

