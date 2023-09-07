Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2023 Figures Are On Sale Now

As part of the festivities for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 this past July, Hasbro partnered with ComicBook.com to offer fans their first look at The Black Series holiday-themed figures for 2023. Today, pre-orders have opened up for some of the figures and we have all of the information you'll need to get them.

Below you'll find a list of the upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition figures followed by a gallery of images. In our opinion, the collection is extra fun this year with Ewok, Jawa, Mandalorian Scout, Purger Trooper (our favorite), Snowtrooper, and KX Security Droid in festive attire. Each figure also comes with a special accessory like miniature Porg and BD-1 toys, Anzellan and Salacious B. Crumb figures, and more. Note that pre-orders for two of the figures have launched at the time of writing, and we will update the list as the rest become available. Odds are they will be retailer exclusives, so stay tuned.