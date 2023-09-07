Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2023 Figures Are On Sale Now
Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series holiday 2023 figures are now available to pre-order.
As part of the festivities for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 this past July, Hasbro partnered with ComicBook.com to offer fans their first look at The Black Series holiday-themed figures for 2023. Today, pre-orders have opened up for some of the figures and we have all of the information you'll need to get them.
Below you'll find a list of the upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition figures followed by a gallery of images. In our opinion, the collection is extra fun this year with Ewok, Jawa, Mandalorian Scout, Purger Trooper (our favorite), Snowtrooper, and KX Security Droid in festive attire. Each figure also comes with a special accessory like miniature Porg and BD-1 toys, Anzellan and Salacious B. Crumb figures, and more. Note that pre-orders for two of the figures have launched at the time of writing, and we will update the list as the rest become available. Odds are they will be retailer exclusives, so stay tuned.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EWOK (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse / Features holiday-themed deco, including a cloak in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a Porg toy and 3 accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN SCOUT (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including the Mandalorian Scout's armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a 6-inch-scale Anzellan figure and 3 accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Features holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a BD-1 toy and 2 accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JAWA & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Features holiday-themed deco, including Jawa's cloak in festive colors, and packaging. Includes 2 figures and 1 accessory.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SNOWTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. Includes figure and 4 accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KX SECURITY DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a BD-1 toy and 2 accessories.
- Note that the Star Wars Black Series Ahsoka Tano and HK-87 Assassin Droid Carbonized 2-pack also launched today as an Amazon exclusive.