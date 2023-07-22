Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection SDCC 2023 Reveals and Pre-Orders

For Day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 yesterday, Hasbro revealed what they have in store for Star Wars fans. Today, you can get your pre-orders in for several of the reveals in their Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups, and we have all of the details you need. A full breakdown can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

Note that pre-orders for the SDCC Star Wars figures that are slated for a July 22nd launch will go live at 2 PT / 5pm ET alongside collectibles in their Marvel Legends and Transformers lineups. They should be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon after that time unless otherwise indicated as an exclusive. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Star Wars SDCC 2023 Pre-orders for July 22nd

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK ($72.99) "Luke Skywalker leads a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, while the Emperor seeks to destroy the Rebellion once and for all with a second dreaded Death Star. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures. These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Admiral Ackbar, Wicket W. Warrick, Mon Mothma, Emperor's Royal Guard, Gamorrean Guard and Yak Face characters as they appeared in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 7 accessories."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R2-D2 ($24.99) "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R2-D2 figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. As Luke Skywalker ushers Grogu into his Jedi training, he's accompanied by R2-D2, who is particularly enthused to encounter the foundling. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRE VIZSLA ($16.99) "Pre Vizsla was governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore, during the Clone Wars. Behind closed doors, he led Death Watch, a secret group of commandos seeking control of Mandalore. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRE VIZSLA figure inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including the Darksaber."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH REVAN ($16.99) "Revan left Coruscant a hero of the Jedi Civil War – and returned a traitorous Sith disciple, bent on destroying the Republic. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH REVAN figure inspired by the STAR WARS: KIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC video game. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 Lightsaber accessories."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN ($16.99) "Grand Admiral Thrawn, a male Chiss tasked with dismantling the rebellion on Lothal, was known for his brilliant strategic mind and ruthlessness. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN figure inspired by the STAR WARS: REBELS animated series. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and blaster accessory."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL OFFICERS ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive: "Imperial Officers fought against Rebel forces in an effort to maintain the Empire's stronghold over the galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL OFFICERS figure 4-pack inspired by the STAR WARS original trilogy. These figures include two new officer portraits; Admiral Piett (with his admiral rank badge); and -- for the first time in The Vintage Collection -- General Motti. All figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Additional SDCC 2023 Star Wars Reveals and Availability