Rian Johnson Shares His Thoughts on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

With The Last Jedi now out on Blu-ray, many audiences have paid less attention at Rian Johnson’s social media feeds to find things to tear apart. For those still interested in what the filmmaker is up to, he recently shared his thoughts on Solo: A Star Wars Story, though he acknowledged his followers might not believe what he thought about a Star Wars film.

The filmmaker shared in an Instagram story, “Donald Glover is great in it, but duh. Alden [Ehrenreich] is terrific, he’s not doing a Harrison Ford impersonation but he brings his own charm and swagger to the character. The big surprise for me was Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Bridge-Waller?) who has a few of the funniest moments I’ve ever seen in a Star Wars movie. I had never watched Fleabag (I know, I know, I need to watch it — I’m loving Killing Eve but she’s not in that, she only wrote it) so it was a pleasant surprise. The action scenes are true great.”

Given that he has already directed one Star Wars films and is attached to create more, Johnson admitted that many of his fans might think his opinions would be suspiciously positive.

“But who’s going to read this and take me seriously?” Johnson joked. “I’d like to think I’d still be honest but it’s not like you’re going to come to my Instagram story for hard-edged film criticism on a Star Wars movie. See it though, it’s super fun. I should get back to writing. Jesus, what have I typed.”

While fans will likely have to wait until at least 2020 before we get to see Johnson’s new films, the director likely could have drawn inspiration from Solo and the ways in which a filmmaker can explore the Star Wars universe without being incumbent upon the Skywalker Saga.

Johnson is attached to write and direct the first film in a trilogy he creates, though it promises to be completely detached from the Skywalkers or other familiar characters. Earlier this year, the director detailed some of the ways in which he hopes to keep the spirit of the saga alive.

“It’s fun because it’s kind of thinking, ‘Okay, outside of the Skywalker story and outside of the recognizable iconography, what is this? What is Star Wars?’ Or what do we need to retain from that, to pull forward for it to still be Star Wars — and what can we leave behind?” Johnson shared with the L.A. Times. “They’re all the big questions that need to be thought of. And even the ones that we don’t know the answers to are things we need to figure out if Star Wars is going to be vital and alive moving forward and not just be a waxworks. We’re going to have to figure out how to tell vital new stories.”

You can see Solo: A Star Wars Story for yourself when it lands in theaters on May 25th.

