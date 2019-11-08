Star Wars’ John Boyega Cast in Green Room Director’s Next Thriller

John Boyega is best known for playing Finn, the Stormtrooper-turned-Rebel, in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is likely marking the actor’s final appearance in the franchise, he’s moving on to some new projects. According to Variety, the actor was just cast in the next film from director Jeremy Saulnier, who is best known for directing the 2015 thriller Green Room as well as last year’s Netflix thriller Hold the Dark. According to the report, the new film is called Rebel Ridge and will also be a Netflix release. Variety tweeted the news, and Boyega retweeted it to his page:

John Boyega to star in Netflix thriller from #GreenRoom director (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/qLDQc11psb — Variety (@Variety) November 7, 2019

The article describes the upcoming movie as “a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.” Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures are co-producing the movie along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savinon with Macon Blair executing producing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boyega can be seen next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which he has been promoting heavily on social media. The actor has been posting fun content that ranges from photos about the FinnPoe ship to some hilarious videos.

The upcoming Star Wars film also stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.