Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reviews the Blue Milk at Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the Disney attraction that takes guests to a galaxy far, far away, is officially open for business and has seen some very important visitors. One person to make their way through Batuu is Mark Hamill, the legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker. According to a recent Twitter post, Hamill sampled the park's blue milk during his visit.

"Best caption wins an emoji," @fakingstarwars challenged.

"'Note to self: Remember you're on-camera & Disney signs your paychecks.' (Honestly though: the warm, oily, sickly-sweet milk dyed blue from the movie was gag-inducing -while this frosty non-dairy drink tasted like a yummy fruit smoothie. #GotBlueMilk?," Hamill replied.

It's no surprise Hamill enjoyed the park's treat considering how terrible the blue milk tasted in the original Star Wars. Last month, the actor actually tweeted what the original beverage tasted like, and made it clear that it was not appetizing.

"Blue milk was 'Long Life' milk (used by campers because no refrigeration is needed) w/ blue food coloring. Oily, warm & slightly sweet, it literally made me gag, but I was determined to drink it on-camera. It was an acting challenge to appear as though I enjoyed it. #TrueStory," Hamill explained.

He also recently shared the details of the green milk he consumes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"The green milk was just regular coconut water dyed green in post-production. #TrueStory #Yum 😋," Hamill revealed.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill's return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he'll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.