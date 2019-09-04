Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Shares How the Original Lightsabers Were Made

Another day, another delightful fun Star Wars fact shared by Mark Hamill. The legendary actor is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the beloved franchise and frequently shares behind-the-scenes tidbits and stories about the original trilogy. His latest post includes an image explaining how the first lightsabers were made, which prompted Hamill to share a quote from George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars.

It’s impossible to find a toy lightsaber this inexpensive. Also, this reminds me that George Lucas once called #StarWars “the most expensive low-budget movie ever made.”#FunFacts pic.twitter.com/riURFN3Niu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 4, 2019

“The lightsaber was created by using a handle from a 1940’s Graflex press camera. Seven pieces of t-strip were stuck around the bottom of the handle, along with an illuminator strip taken from a calculator. It cost £12 to make,” the image reads.

“It’s impossible to find a toy lightsaber this inexpensive,” Hamill joked. “Also, this reminds me that George Lucas once called #StarWars ‘the most expensive low-budget movie ever made.’ #FunFacts”

Many people commented on the post:

“Still the most badass weapon in all of movie history,” @JKDAnthony10 wrote.

“Qui Gon’s communicator was a Gillette sensor excel for women,” @Nick_c121 pointed out.

“That’s got to be the most creative way to make a lightsaber I’ve ever seen,” @dacraziguyYT added.

“Technically it’s the correct way to make a lightsaber,” @jonileoanton replied.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.