Disney Announces Anime-Inspired Star Wars Resistance Animated Series

Disney XD welcomes you to the resistance with their new Star Wars animated series.

Production has officially begun on Star Wars Resistance, a new animated series that focuses on a young pilot named KazudaXiono. Xiono was recruited by the Resistance and put on a top-secret mission to spy on the First Order, but he will interact with plenty of Star Wars favorites during his adventure, including BB-8 (via StarWars.com).

That’s right, the lovable droid will be featured along with Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, who will be voiced by Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie just like in the films. The series takes place prior to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and is set to premiere on Disney Channel this fall.

Star Wars Resistance is created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and executive-produced by Athena Portillo (Rebels, Clone Wars), Just Ridge (Rebels, Clone Wars), and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and features art-direction by Amy Beth Christenson (Rebels, Clone Wars).

The new series takes inspiration from World War II but also fulfills the goal of doing a Star Wars series that’s a bit anime inspired.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni said. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, Programming and general manager, Disney XD, said, “Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the Star Wars galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series. Star Wars Resistance will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters.”

The cast also includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community), and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

So, what do you think of the new Star War series? Let us know in the comments!