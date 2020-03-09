Star Wars Story Editor Explains Why Jedi Don’t Name Their Lightsabers

Jedi don’t really name their lightsabers and the Story Editor for the Star Wars franchise just explained why. Matt Martin is a walking encyclopedia about the series and he saw a fan asking a question about this topic. He responded on Twitter and deleted the comment, but someone uploaded it to Reddit. @acagoldsmith asked the Star Wars voice about why the naming issue exists while other weapons like the Darksaber get to have a unique moniker. Well, for Martin, it all comes down to attachment, which is a strict no-no in the Jedi texts. For those reasons, it would be easy to see why naming your weapon like a companion would raise some concerns with leadership.

Speaking of that Darksaber, Star Wars fans lost it when it popped up in the last episode of The Mandalorian‘s first season. The ancient Mandalorian weapon was forged to battle Force-wielding oppressors. Star Wars: The Clone Wars provided fans with a lot of Darksaber action from Pre Vizsla, leader of the Death Watch. That group shares the same symbol with the Mandalorian warriors who played a key role in protecting a young Din Djarin. Moff Gideon has the blade now and the actor who brought him to life had a little to say about it recently.

“The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I’m hoping you will enjoy when you see it,” Giancarlo Esposito said at FAN EXPO Vancouver. “Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.”

“It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber,” Esposito mentioned. “And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs].”