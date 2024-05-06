Last Call For The Darth Maul Star Wars Day Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Replica
Disney launched the ligthsaber set as part of their Phantom Menace collection for May the 4th.
Celebrations for Star Wars Day 2024 aka May the 4th took place over the weekend, and it included a ton of new product reveals. One of the biggest releases was the The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set that headlined their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection. Only 7000 will be produced, but it was still available here at the Disney Store priced at $400 at the time of this update. It must be getting close to a sellout at this point, so grab one while you still have the chance. Note that Disney relaunched Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas in the week leading up to the Darth Maul drop.
"'Fear is my ally,'' proclaims the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Maul, whose other ally is this Legacy Lightsaber Set. This special limited edition set was created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The finely detailed reproduction of the Dathomirian's legendary double hilt features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach two of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Presented in a spectacular wooden box with Darth Maul graphics, the interior lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid."
As for the rest of the The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection, look for the aforementioned Darth Maul lightsaber along with items like a hoodie, ear headband, t-shirt and more. You'll be able to find them all right here at the Disney Store's Star Wars page and direct links are available below.
- Darth Maul Ligthsaber Hilt ($400 / Limited to 7000 units) – See at the Disney Store
- Queen Amidala Doll ($129.99 / Limited to 3100 units) – See at the Disney Store
- Darth Maul Zip Hoodie for Adults ($69.99) – See at the Disney Store
- Darth Maul Tie-Dye T-Shirt ($32.99) – See at the Disney Store
- Padme Amidala Ear Headband for Adults ($49.99) – See at the Disney Store
- Jar Jar Binks Baseball Hat ($29,99) – See at the Disney Store