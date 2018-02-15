Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Calls Poe Fan Fiction “Very Sexy”

Fans can’t help but craft fictional romances in their heads when watching a film, especially when one of those characters is as handsome or charming as Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron. Since his debut in 2015’s The Force Awakens, fans have taken to creating art and stories featuring the character in a variety of sexual situations. Even Isaac himself can’t help but admit that the stories are sexy.

“It’s very sexy. A lot of very sexy fan fiction about Poe out there,” Isaac joked with PeopleTV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His Annihilation co-star Natalie Portman was seemingly unaware that such fiction existed, yet it piqued her interest.

“I think I want to be exposed to this fan fiction,” Portman laughed.

Isaac filmed chunks of Annihilation at the same time as filming The Last Jedi, often resulting in days that featured the actor running back and forth between the sci-fi sets.

Portman revealed that her son visiting the Annihilation set made her a big hero around her house, as it meant he could meet one of his favorite Star Wars characters.

“It was very cool for my son who got to go visit the Star Wars set at mommy’s work. It was like, ‘You’re the coolest person, mom,’” Portman pointed out. “Getting to see Oscar flying in between scenes on our set. He was so happy.”

Interestingly, Portman’s son is a member of Star Wars royalty himself, with Portman having starred as Queen Amidala in the prequel trilogy.

In The Force Awakens, there was an instant connection between Poe and John Boyega’s Finn, despite the characters not getting to share much screen time. The mutual admiration for the characters was so strong that many fans began interpreting their connection as much more than platonic. Given the nature of the internet, this fictional romance inspired some incredibly graphic fan art.

“I’ve seen pictures of me and my boy, Oscar Isacc, butt naked, in showers and stuff,” Boyega joked to Variety last year. “We don’t personally do that, but I’m open and free to anyone having their expression of art. This is all art at the end of the day, isn’t it? It’s nice.”

Audiences never saw that relationship fulfilled in The Last Jedi, yet anything is possible in Episode IX.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

[H/T YouTube, PeopleTV]