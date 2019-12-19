Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Shares Perfect Image of Finn and Poe Holding Hands

✖

John Boyega continues to be the captain of the FinnPoe ship! The Star Wars actor has been extremely vocal about supporting a romantic relationship between his character and Oscar Isaac's Poe, and while our hopes aren't high that the romance will actually come to fruition, Boyega isn't shy about sharing FinnPoe content to social media. Earlier this month, a fan joked that Finn and Poe were secretly holding hands behind Rey in a promotional photo, and Boeyga replied with, "Damn. How'd you know?" Now, someone has taken it a step further by showing an X-ray (or, better yet, X-REY) version of the photo that reveals Finn and Poe's skeleton's holding hands.

View this post on Instagram Who did this? 👀😂😂 A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Oct 27, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

"Who did this? 👀😂😂," Boyega wrote.

Be sure to scroll to the second photo to see the wonderful photoshop.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving it:

"You did didn't you?," @bexe_y asked.

".... pretty sure Oscar did," @celenenichole joked.

"JOHN SAID FINNPOE OR DIE BY MY SWORD," @mlhrlmah added.

Boyega recently revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie's panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Keri Russell's new character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he shared. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.