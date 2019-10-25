Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star John Boyega Reveals New Look at Finn

John Boyega is one of the few Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actors to have a presence on social media, but he’s definitely been picking up the slack by posting tons of fun content on Twitter and Instagram this week ever since the final trailer for the upcoming film dropped. The actor best known for playing Finn, the Stormtrooper-turned-Rebel, has done everything this week from share a fan’s reaction video to post a hilarious video of himself revealing tons of “spoilers” about the new movie. His latest tweet shows a new photo of his character, which you can check out below:

“The Finn,” Boyega wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly excited about the picture:

“HE’S ALL GROWN UP I’M SO PROUD,” @SarahSahim wrote.

“He’s with the Resistance HE IS WITH THE RESISTANCE,” @crerrity added.

Others took the opportunity to share their love for FinnPoe, which ships Finn with Oscar Isaac’s character, Poe Dameron:

“Where’s Poe tho,” @lindseyromain asked.

“More like Finn Dameron,” @oscarpoes added.

I see he got his boyfriend’s blaster. Nice. pic.twitter.com/fG5tkCfRRT — alex🌹 (@poesgucciscarf) October 24, 2019

It’s no surprise to see a lot of love for Finn and Poe in the comments considering Boyega is an outspoken supporter of the ship. The actor sometimes shows his support on social media and even said during D23 that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Keri Russell’s new character. Even Boyega’s Twitter header is a picture of Finn and Poe.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.