Former Batman Ben Affleck Curses On Live TV

Actor and devoted sports fan Ben Affleck found himself in trouble with television censors after an appearance on ESPN's morning shows Get Up! and First Take, where he was sitting down to talk about a few things regarding his favorite sports. Unfortunately, he got so impassioned by the conversation that he managed to deliver an S bomb during his segment that the censor didn't catch, and social media is having a field day with reactions. It came about specifically because of talk about Tom Brady, the New England Patriots Quarterback who will be a free agent for the first time in his NFL career next month and could en dup with a different team, and specifically what happened previously with Deflategate (via NJ.com).

Affleck and the crew were talking about Deflategate when he let his true thoughts be known on the scandal that resulted after footballs were found to be deflated below NFL standards, saying that #Deflategate was bulls***" when he was asked about Boston scandals on Get Up!. Live TV creates opportunities for this sort of thing, and social media quickly reacted.

Not only that, but he later let another one go when he was on First Take, muttering "Oh s***" during the broadcast, making it a clean two for two on the day.

ESPN just learned their lesson: have the 10 second delay handy when interviewing Boston guys. Ben Affleck just dropped a “Deflategate was bulls***” when asked about Boston scandals on Get Up. 😂 — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) February 18, 2020

You can check out some of our favorite reactions to Affleck's comments below.

And now Affleck just muttered an “Oh s***” on First Take. #ESPN still hasn’t learned 😂😂😂 — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) February 18, 2020

"ESPN just learned their lesson: have the 10 second delay handy when interviewing Boston guys. Ben Affleck just dropped a “Deflategate was bulls***” when asked about Boston scandals on Get Up. 😂"

"And now Affleck just muttered an “Oh s***” on First Take. #ESPN still hasn’t learned 😂😂😂"

Ben affleck casually dropping curse words to defend Tom Brady, and I’m here for it — rafael (@papamoncayo) February 18, 2020

"Ben affleck casually dropping curse words to defend Tom Brady, and I’m here for it"

Yo Ben affleck just swore on live tv💀💀 — derrick jones deserved it (@danfrommontana) February 18, 2020

"Yo Ben affleck just swore on live tv💀💀"

Yo Ben affleck just swore on live tv💀💀 — derrick jones deserved it (@danfrommontana) February 18, 2020

We're guessing that the next time we see Affleck on ESPN that 10 second delay will be on once more.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!