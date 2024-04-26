Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Hints at Season 3 Return

Gatwa says he's "not going anywhere soon" when it comes to Doctor Who.

Doctor Who Season 1 (by the new Disney+ era numbering) hasn't even arrived just yet, but Fifteenth Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa is already teasing that he's in it for the long haul. In a new profile from Variety, Gatwa teased that when it comes to the role of the Doctor, he's "not going anywhere soon". Additionally, showrunner Russell T. Davies went just a bit further and revealed that he is "already making plans" beyond the initial two-season order for this latest iteration of the iconic television series.

Gatwa and Davies' comments about the future of Doctor Who — particularly that Gatwa could be sticking around for Season 3 and potentially even beyond — come nearly two weeks after more details about the series were confirmed, specifically about Season 2. After set photos revealed her involvement in the series, Andor actor Varada Sethu was confirmed to have joined Doctor Who as the second companion to Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. According to the BBC, Sethu's character will be a second companion, joining Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, who was introduced to the Doctor in the Christmas Special episode "The Church on Ruby Road."

What Is The New Season Of Doctor Who About?

The new season of Doctor Who will follow the Doctor and Ruby Sunday as they adventure through time and space in the TARDIS. From England's Regency to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes along the way.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma, and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson, and Dylan Holmes Williams.

Doctor Who Season 1 premieres Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+ in the United States and internationally outside the United Kingdom with two new episodes. In the U.K., Doctor Who starts streaming at midnight on May 11th on BBC iPlayer before airing on BBC One later the same day. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays on Disney+ and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.