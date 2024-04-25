Asher Grodman Discusses CBS's Ghosts, Trevor's Evolution, Season 4 Plans (Exclusive)

Asher Grodman caught lightning in the form of Ghosts, an American adaptation of a British series that sees a married couple's new home being haunted by the souls of those who passed away on the property. After a number of one-off roles on big television projects like Succession and House of Cards, Grodman landed the main role of Trevor Lefkowitz on the aforementioned CBS sitcom.

(Photo: CBS)

"It's very hard to come in for a single day or a couple days on a show," Grodman reflected on his television credits to ComicBook.com. "Where you have two lines and then step into this well-oiled machine with no ramp up. You step in, keep the ball in the air, and then step out and keep that rhythm going in the sense of the storytelling. It's a very tricky thing, and I didn't quite realize even how tricky it was until I had a steady acting job."

Even before that steady role in Ghosts came along, Grodman remained laser-focused on his craft all the time. He currently teaches acting for both theater and film at Hunter College.

"Doing stuff like teaching acting was really great because it let me put all my energies into that one basket," Grodman explained. "That thing that I was doing to support myself was also feeding the craft of it."

Grodman's career experience is shared by some of his Ghosts co-stars. Knowing what it's like to be in the shoes of actors in episodic roles, Grodman noted that the Ghosts cast makes a "real effort" to make guest stars feel apart of the family.

"We don't have anyone off in separate trailers," Grodman added. "Everyone's all with us bunched in our little hangout."

Creating that fun energy is a constant for Grodman on set. His character of Trevor has emerged as a fan favorite on the series thanks to his quick wit and charismatic banter.

"The writing is so good. We've done a lot of things that have surprised me and that I didn't see coming," Grodman said of Trevor's evolution over the three seasons. "I think there are characters who have developed a lot in the sense of the soul of that character or how that character kind of plays in the group. I think with Trevor, they had a pretty good handle on him right away. These guys know exactly who he is, and he reminded me of a lot of guys I went to college with. I was like, 'Okay, I get this.'"

Trevor's attire also helps make him memorable. The former stockbroker rocks a three-piece suit, complete with every bell and whistle except pants.

"Suddenly there was a leg day!" Grodman joked about how his training for Ghosts was impacted by his costume. "You don't have any days off, so you're kind of working out before where you shoot. You'd come in and your legs would be a little bigger than usual. Then suddenly there were jokes in the script about how Trevor's legs were particularly pumped. Our writers are watching closely and having a good time."

While only two episodes remain in Ghosts Season 3, the show has already been renewed for a fourth installment.

"We haven't started any chats yet," Grodman said when asked about Season 4. "They're probably right around now or in the next coming weeks going to start the writer's room. I think the plan is mid July [for filming]. We don't have exact dates yet, but I think something in that world. We have had a pandemic and then a strike, and so we would like to get back to having a normal schedule. Hopefully Season 4 will be a regularly scheduled shoot."

Regardless of what the future holds, Grodman emphasized that he wouldn't have his Ghosts experience any other way.

"I've auditioned for a lot of things in my life. I don't think there's anything else that I ever auditioned for that I would rather have over this," Grodman said. "I think this is really such a unique show and such a unique concept with such great people. The cast is amazing. Our writers are fantastic. I'm so grateful. It's not just that you get to work as an actor, it's what you get to do as an actor and you have no control over either of those things. To have both of them turn out to be really good things, that's pretty amazing."

Ghosts airs its next episode tonight at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. The Season 3 finale goes down on Thursday, May 2nd.