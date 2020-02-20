The Blacklist Renewed for Season 8

NBC has made fans of The Blacklist quite happy by renewing the hit television show for an eighth season. In fact, this is the second consecutive year that the show has earned an early renewal, and it couldn't come at a better time, as the show recently celebrated its 150th episode. According to Deadline, there are also no current plans for the eighth season to be the final one for the hit drama, so fans can rest easy. Sony Pictures Television had also been closing deals with the show's original cast members in hopes of renewing the show, and it worked, as the entire cast will be reprising their roles in season 8.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”

The Blacklist has become a consistent ratings earner for NBC, as it averages a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic with the overall audience of 6.6 million viewers. It also happens to be a very profitable show for the network thanks to its streaming deal with Netflix and strong international sales.

“The Blacklist’ continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories,” said Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television. “It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television.”

NBC also revealed that season 7 of The Blacklist will resume on Friday, March 20th with back to back episodes starting at 8 pm.

