Toy Fair: NECA Reveals Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers treatment over in the BOOM! Studios crossover series, but if you're looking for something a bit more old school from your Turtles then NECA has you covered. At Toy Fair 2020, NECA revealed a line of classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys. They include toys inspired by the popular 1980s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles television series, as well as the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990 and its 1991 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. Take a look at photos from the display below.

The animated series line includes a new version of all four turtles — Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael — as well as their allies, Splinter, April O'Neil, and Casey Jones. It also includes classic villains like Shredder, Baxter Stockman, and the Foot Clan, as well as the robotic turtle Metalhead.

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

As for the films, NECA showed off its version of Raphael in his trenchcoat and hat from the original movie. There's also a live-action Casey Jones from the film. It's offerings from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II include Tokka and Rahzar as well as Super Shredder.

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

If the toys aren't enough, there's more classic Turtles goodness headed your way in comic book form. Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman are reuniting for a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story for the first time in decades. They’re joined by writer Tom Waltz and artist Andy Kuhn. Published by IDW Publishing, Laird and Easterman will work with Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, which IDW Publishing will release in the summer of 2020. A house ad for the project appears in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100 but provided no further details on the project's premise. Eastman and Waltz worked together on 100 issues of IDW’s ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which is now the longest-running TMNT comic ever.

(Photo: Zachary Roberts, ComicBook.com)

Eastman and Laird created Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1984. By 1993, following the Turtles' unexpected transformation from niche independent comic into a global franchise, the two had a falling out and stopped working together. In 2000, Eastman sold most of his stake in the franchise to Laird and the mirage group. In 2008, Eastman sold his remaining stake. The last time the two collaborated creatively was on the cover to IDW Publishing’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 30th Anniversary Special in 2014.

