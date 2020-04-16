Riverdale Fans Are Freaking Out About SPOILER’s Kiss in Musical Episode

Riverdale returned tonight with its eagerly anticipated musical episode, "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town," but while fans were excited to see the kids of Riverdale high sing and dance their way through Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the beloved queer musical-turned-Hollywood film from John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, there was a major surprise in store as well. Tonight's episode saw things take a major turn for one of Riverdale's beloved couples -- and fans are freaking out on social media in a very big way.

Spoilers for tonight's episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town", below.

Tonight's episode saw the school rebel against Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) after he refused to allow Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) perform a number from the musical during the school's variety show. That rebellion saw the entire student body stand in solidarity with Kevin, but while everyone came together in support of that bit of freedom of expression, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (K.J. Apa) found themselves getting closer as well. After the each had a fight with their respective loves -- and building on some tension that had begun to build after faking a relationship while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) was "dead" -- Betty and Archie went ahead and held rehearsal for the variety show and ended up locked in a passionate kiss.

As you can imagine, the Riverdale fandom went wild. For fans who have been waiting for Betty and Archie ("Barchie") to get together, tonight's episode was a triumph. For fans of Betty and Jughead ("Bughead") and Archie and Veronica ("Varchie"), well, they were a bit less excited. In the middle were those who didn't quite know how to feel about it all. The combined reactions made for one wild ride on social media and we've put together sampling of the total fandom meltdown for your enjoyment and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.