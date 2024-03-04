Interview With the Vampire Releases Extended Season 2 Clip

Interview With the Vampire doesn't come back for its second season until May, but thanks to a new, extended scene for the eagerly anticipated new seasons of the series, we're getting a better idea of where this next chapter is taking things. AMC has released a new, extended clip for Interview With the Vampire and in it, we get a glimpse of Louis life in Paris with Claudia in which she asks Louis who he is outside of her while in the present, Armand and Louis flip the script and press Daniel on a difficult memory from his own life. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Sees New Tensions

As this clip and the previously released trailer reveal, there seem to be some new tensions ahead between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Daniel (Eric Bogosian) as well as Armand (Assad Zamad). The previously released trailer sees Daniel continuing his interview with Louis after Season 1's big revelation about Armand, but also suggests that Louis has some memory loss or confusion.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

Interview With the Vampire is set to debut on May 12th on AMC. The new season will see the addition of some new cast members, with Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". Ben Daniels is also joining the cast as Santiago.

Season 2 is also expected to cover the second half of Anne Rice's novel of the same name, which sees Louis and Claudia in Paris believing that they have left Lestat behind for good. This move also brings the Theatre des Vampires into the story and is expected to expand on Armand's story as Armand leads the French coven operating the Theatre. Dubai will also continue to play a major role in Season 2 with Daniel continuing his interview of Louis — and we may just get more of the story between Daniel and Armand that was teased at the end of Season 1.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2," series producer Adam O'Byrne said previously.

Interview With the Vampire returns for Season 2 on May 12th on AMC.

