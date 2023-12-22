Interview With the Vampire Star Teases "Surprises" in Season 2

Interview with the Vampire is coming back to AMC in 2024 with a second season, and it will feature the return of Louis (Jacob Anderson), Lestat (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Delainey Hayles). Fans got a first look at the new season back in October, and they're eager to know more. Recently, Anderson spoke with Entertainment Weekly, and teased some "surprises" in the upcoming episodes, which are based on Anne Rice's best-selling novels.

"The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around," Anderson explained. "When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they're dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together," he added, referring to betraying Lestat at the end of the first season. "With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part – he didn't really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren't exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama."

"There are things that I can't talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I've learned a lot of things about Louis and myself," Anderson added. "Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I've definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It's more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It's been really fulfilling and challenging and fun."

"We definitely stick to the second half of the book, and I'd say it's faithful to the spirit and actually the literal plot," he added. "I love the first book, but the second half is not quite as dense as the first half, so the writers this season have definitely expanded on ideas that are hinted at or suggested in the second part of the book."

"The continuation of Dubai really opens everything up this season," Anderson added of the show's present-day storyline. "Dubai is really explosive. Dubai really took me by surprise this season. There's a lot going on there, and there are things that are a part of the wider series of books, but also things that are creations of the writers that makes complete sense to the characters that we know and love. It's a heavy season for those guys in the present."

"But we are also going to the theater, we're in Paris, we're in Eastern Europe, so it will be very familiar in all the same ways as the first season was, but also there will be surprises," he teased.

Interview With the Vampire returns in 2024.