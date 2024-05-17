Law & Order: SVU Season Finale - Olivia and Elliot Reunion and Compass Reveal Explained

Tonight was the season finale of Law & Order: SVU, and it didn't disappoint, delivering several shocking moments throughout the episode. It saved two major moments for the episode's final minutes, however, especially for those who are invested in the relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler (i.e. mostly everyone). Not only did fans get a touching moment between Olivia and Eileen Flynn that involved the compass necklace from Elliot, but then Elliot and Olivia had a chance to reunite and reconnect on the phone, which included an exchange that is the latest reminder of what fans love about Benson and Stabler.

After the firefight and rescue operation is concluded, we see Olivia attending the birthday party of Maddie Flynn. Olivia has become like family to the Flynn's and has been supporting Maddie in therapy since she was rescued. The family expresses their gratitude for what she did and then we see Maddie react a bit to her mother taking a photo of her, as she avoids pictures in the aftermath of what happened to her.

Olivia Benson calls Elliot Stabler to tell him that the compass worked and that she lent it to Maddie Flynn's mom. #SVU #SVU25 pic.twitter.com/TrrZ1YPvnU — the chris meloni project (@MeloniProject) May 17, 2024

Eileen heads outside and Olivia joins her, and the discussion turns to Maddie. Eileen thanks Olivia for helping her in therapy and is scared that she won't ever be the same. Olivia then takes the compass necklace she received as a gift from Elliot and tells Eileen, "How about you borrow this? I want you to have it." Eileen hesitates but Olivia then says, "This has gotten me through some tough times, and you can return it whenever you want, it's not like we're going to lose touch. We won't. We're family now."

Olivia then leaves Eileen with one last note, saying, "You know my job has a lot of responsibilities, but the one thing I've learned to value the most is the duty to hope. Now let's get some cake." That leads to a phone call later in Olivia's apartment, and it's Elliot on the phone. After opening exchanges, Olivia says, "I wanted to talk to you about something. The necklace, the compass that you gave me last year."

Elliot says, "Did you lose it? You're the only person I know who can lose a compass." Olivia replies, "I haven't taken it off since you gave it to me. I wanted to let you know it's been incredibly important to me, and it's helped me through my healing. And I just wanted to let you know that I lent it to someone that, a victim's mother, that poor woman has been through hell."

Elliot says, "Sounds like she needed it a lot more than you do." Olivia replies, "I knew you'd understand." As the camera moves out, we see Olivia laughing and smiling as she catches up with Elliot, and the episode comes to an end. After the rather rough go of it when Elliot first returns to Olivia's world, things really seem to be back on track, and it's great to see these two favorites enjoying each other's company once again.

What did you think of the SVU finale? You can talk all things Law & Order: SVU with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!