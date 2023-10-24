Interview With the Vampire Star Teases What to Expect in Season 2

With the second season of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire expected to debut sometime in 2024 and a new clip from the upcoming season revealed earlier this month at New York Comic Con, fans of the series based on Anne Rice’s iconic book of the same name are more excited than ever to find out what’s next for Louis and Claudia now that they’ve broken free of Lestat and have headed off to Europe where they will cross paths with Armand and the Theatre des Vampires. But while fans still have a bit of time to wait, series star Jacob Anderson is teasing what fans can expect when the series returns — and he says that while things do follow the book, they’ll want to keep an eye on other locations in the story as well.

“I can’t really give too much away, even though a lot of people have read the book,” Anderson, who plays Louis, told Digital Spy. “We do stick closely to that story. What can I say? Keep an eye on Dubai…”

Anderson also said that the show is “weeks away” from finishing filming on Season 2.

Interview With the Vampire Producer Teases Armand and Daniel’s Story in Season 2

As for why fans will want to keep an eye on Dubai in Season 2, that might have something to do with the story between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and Armand (Assad Zaman). It was revealed at the end of Season 1 that the man Daniel had met as Rashid was actually Armand and that he’d met him before, back in the 1970s when he first met Louis. It suggested that there was a larger story there and it’s something that series producer Adam O’Byrne said will dig more into — including the real reason Daniel was brought to Dubai.

“Why Armand is doing what he’s doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2,” O’Byrne said previously.

The idea that the story from here will explore things further is something that Zaman himself previously teased in speaking with ComicBook.com, telling us that there would be a “brand new dynamic” for the characters and that many of the major questions would be answered.

“That’s a really, really good question,” Zaman said when asked about how Armand really feels about Daniel. “It is. I mean, look, we know this part of the story, this part of the way Rolin has structured our retelling of Interview with the Vampire is, this is new for all of us. This puts in a brand new dynamic because we know how Armand and Daniel met in the books. And this makes that initial interview something that is going to be very, very, very fascinating to revisit and will, I think, answer a lot of those questions. That’s kind of all I can really say.”

Where Is Lestat in Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire?

“They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman,” Sam Reid (Lestat) previously told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character, because Assad didn’t really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He’s very old. Finding out more about Armand, and Louis and Armand’s relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it’s exciting. It’s a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it’s very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat.”

Series showrunner Rolin Jones previously teased what fans can expect in Season 2 of the hit AMC series.

“I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there’s less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there’s so much internal dialogue,” Jones revealed on AMC’s blog. “There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we’re finding that’s really cool about that is even though it’s not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we’re retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what’s in the book. I’m feeling really, really excited about that.”

Interview With the Vampire returns in 2024.