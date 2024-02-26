Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Gets a New Trailer

AMC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire and in it, Louis is having some memory problems. The new trailer, which was released on Monday and you can check out for yourself in the video below, features a series of moments from Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) time in Europe — including a brief glimpse at what might be the return of Lestat (Sam Reid). But an ominous voice over of "the blood is bad here" suggests that not all is well and the trailer ends with a distressed Louis admitting that he doesn't remember "any of this" to Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and prompting what appears to be concern from Armand (Assad Zamad).

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

Interview With the Vampire is set to debut on May 12th on AMC. The new season will see the addition of some new cast members, with Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". Ben Daniels is also joining the cast as Santiago.

Season 2 is also expected to cover the second half of Anne Rice's novel of the same name, which sees Louis and Claudia in Paris believing that they have left Lestat behind for good. This move also brings the Theatre des Vampires into the story and is expected to expand on Armand's story as Armand leads the French coven operating the Theatre. Dubai will also continue to play a major role in Season 2 with Daniel continuing his interview of Louis — and we may just get more of the story between Daniel and Armand that was teased at the end of Season 1.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2," series producer Adam O'Byrne said previously.

Series Star Jacob Anderson Has Also Teased Season 2

"The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around," Anderson explained. "When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they're dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together," he added, referring to betraying Lestat at the end of the first season. "With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part – he didn't really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren't exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama."

"There are things that I can't talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I've learned a lot of things about Louis and myself," Anderson added. "Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I've definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It's more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It's been really fulfilling and challenging and fun."

"We definitely stick to the second half of the book, and I'd say it's faithful to the spirit and actually the literal plot," he added. "I love the first book, but the second half is not quite as dense as the first half, so the writers this season have definitely expanded on ideas that are hinted at or suggested in the second part of the book."

Interview With the Vampire returns for Season 2 on May 12th on AMC.