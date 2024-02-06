Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

At the end of the first season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) had seemingly killed his vampire maker and lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and was fleeing to Europe with Claudia (then played by Bailey Bass) in search of others like themselves and answers. For fans of the AMC adaptation of Rice's iconic novel of the same name, the question that they wanted the answer to most, however, was when the vampires would be back for Season 2 — after all, Lestat isn't actually dead making the stakes higher than ever — and now, that question has been answered. on Tuesday, AMC announced that the second season of Interview With the Vampire will premiere on Sunday, May 12th.

In addition to the Season 2 premiere date, during the series' presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour (via TV Insider), it was announced that Interview With the Vampire will see some new cast members for Season 2 as well. Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". They join previously announced new cast Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago and Delainey Hayles, who takes over for Bass as Claudia.

What Do We Know About Season 2 Of Interview With The Vampire?

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is expected to cover the second half of Anne Rice's novel of the same name, which will see Louis and Claudia in Paris, believing they have left Lestat behind for good. It will also bring the Theatre des Vampires into the story, furthering the story Armand (Assad Zamad) who leads the French coven. We also know that Dubai will play a significant role in Season 2. As fans will recall, Armand was masquerading as the human Rashid in 2022 Dubai — and the end of Season 1 teased that there might be a history between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and the vampire.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2," series producer Adam O'Byrne said previously.

AMC is Developing a Third Immortal Universe Series

In addition to updates on Interview With the Vampire, AMC also confirmed that they are developing a possible third series in their Immortal Universe. The series, which is being written and produced by John Lee Hancock, would be centered around the fictional organization known as the Talamasca. The organization is featured prominently in AMC's Mayfair Witches and also plays a significant role in Rice's books. Members of the Talamasca are agents who investigate and monitor supernatural beings.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios of AMC Networks said in a statement when the series was first announced last year. "We're excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice's works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense."

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire premieres May 12th on AMC.