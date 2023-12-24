Interview With the Vampire: New Photo Reveals First Look at Lestat in Season 2

Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire ended on a grim note, with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) killing his vampire maker and lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) before fleeing for Europe with Claudia. Of course, it's hard to kill a vampire and viewers (not to mention Louis) were well aware that Lestat hadn't actually met his end which means that the Brat Prince will make his return in Season 2 of the AMC series and now, we're getting our first look at Lestat in the next installment of the AMC hit, which is expected to arrive in 2024.

Shared by TV Insider, the photo doesn't have a ton of context so we don't exactly know when in the story the image comes from, but one thing is clear: Lestat looks very upset, downright full of rage, even. You can check out the photo for yourself below.

(Photo: TV Insider)

What Do We Know About Season 2 Of Interview With The Vampire?

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is expected to cover the second half of Anne Rice's novel of the same name, which will see Louis and Claudia (Delaney Haynes) in Paris, believing they have left Lestat behind for good. It will also bring the Theatre des Vampires into the story, furthering the story Armand (Assad Zamad) who leads the French coven. We also know that Dubai will play a significant role in Season 2. As fans will recall, Armand was masquerading as the human Rashid in 2022 Dubai — and the end of Season 1 teased that there might be a history between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and the vampire.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2," series producer Adam O'Byrne said previously.

Series Star Jacob Anderson Has Also Teased Season 2

"The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around," Anderson explained. "When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they're dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together," he added, referring to betraying Lestat at the end of the first season. "With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part – he didn't really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute because he is very in love with this fellow monster. That creates tension between the two of them, Louis and Claudia, that they weren't exactly on the same page, so for those two to be together now in an unfamiliar territory creates a lot of drama."

"There are things that I can't talk about in this season that were really challenging and really shocking to me, and I've learned a lot of things about Louis and myself," Anderson added. "Another big theme in the show is that of endurance and resilience, and because of what Louis is experiencing this season, I've definitely learned that my own mind is more resilient than I thought it was. It's more robust. I can withstand more madness than I thought I could. It's been really fulfilling and challenging and fun."

"We definitely stick to the second half of the book, and I'd say it's faithful to the spirit and actually the literal plot," he added. "I love the first book, but the second half is not quite as dense as the first half, so the writers this season have definitely expanded on ideas that are hinted at or suggested in the second part of the book."

Interview With the Vampire returns in 2024.