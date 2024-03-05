Peppa Pig Wedding Special Trailer Reveals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Roles

Peppa Pig is headed towards its 20th anniversary, with the help of some big names. On Monday, Nickelodeon revealed the first look at Peppa Pig's upcoming three-part wedding special, which will feature cameo appearances from Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Perry will be voicing dress maker Ms. Leopard and Bloom will be voicing jeweler Mr. Raccoon, both of whom will be working together to help Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow with their upcoming nuptials. This Peppa Pig wedding special will air at 9:00 AM ET/PT from March 25-28 as part of Nickelodeon's "Peppa Pig Wedding Week."

"Peppa is so relatable and warm, and her stories teach lessons of good values and integrity that I am modeling for my daughter," Perry said in a statement. "It feels like a warm cup of tea all the time! How could I say no? Peppa is an icon, and I thought I should give my KatyCats the collab they've been asking for! …Plus whatever makes me cool with my toddler is what I'm into these days!"

"The fact that I get to be Mr. Raccoon and I can run around the kitchen pretending to be Mr. Raccoon when she's watching it, she will just be so delighted," Bloom added.

What Is Peppa Pig About?

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for 20 years across nine seasons in over 180 territories. The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while helping give kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

"I'm not really on social media." Harley Bird, who voiced the character from 2007 to 2020, told Vulture in a 2019 interview. "I keep the Peppa life really separate from my own home life. I live in England in the countryside on a farm with all my siblings and my parents. I go from recording Peppa in the studio to coming home and cleaning up the chickens or something like that. I don't like to follow it up on social media because I don't want the Peppa side of my life to crash into my home one. As Peppa, I am a voice artist, so I like to keep it all quite separate. I've still got the farm, all my family and friends. I've got school, where I'm doing A-levels."

