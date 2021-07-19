American Kids Watched So Much Peppa Pig During Pandemic They Developed British Accents

The Wall Street Journal reported on an example of the "Peppa Pig Effect" which is now going viral. Here's a small sampling:

Dani, a five-year-old kindergartner from California, baffled her parents when she asked her mom, who said she was going to the eye doctor, in an English accent: 'Mummy, are you going to the optician?'

'And we were like, "the what",' Dani's father, Matias Cavallin, told the Wall Street Journal. 'That's like a college-level word. At least, I wasn't using it.'

Cavallin told the news outlet that Dani's grandparents, who mostly speak Spanish after emigrating from Argentina, joke: 'We don't understand her to begin with, and now she's speaking British?'