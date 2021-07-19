American Kids Watched So Much Peppa Pig During Pandemic They Developed British Accents
There's a new kind of British Invasion happening in American culture: Peppa Pig. A new report has come out that states American kids watched so much Peppa Pig during the COVID-19 pandemic that they have developed British accents as a result. Outlets like WSJ started picking up on the trend, as more and parents are reporting what's being called the "The Peppa Pig Effect" on social media and in chat threads. The similarity in stories between different parents has made this a point of growing fascination on the Internet. Scroll below to learn more about the "Peppa Pig Effect" and what American parents are saying about it:
The Peppa Pig Effect
The Wall Street Journal reported on an example of the "Peppa Pig Effect" which is now going viral. Here's a small sampling:
Dani, a five-year-old kindergartner from California, baffled her parents when she asked her mom, who said she was going to the eye doctor, in an English accent: 'Mummy, are you going to the optician?'
'And we were like, "the what",' Dani's father, Matias Cavallin, told the Wall Street Journal. 'That's like a college-level word. At least, I wasn't using it.'
Cavallin told the news outlet that Dani's grandparents, who mostly speak Spanish after emigrating from Argentina, joke: 'We don't understand her to begin with, and now she's speaking British?'
Dani's father also tweeted: "On a recent vacation, my 5-year-old dared tell me that she was loving her holiday. I told her, we speak American in this house...and Spanish too."prevnext
Pretty Pig Trends
Peppa Pig is trending because American kids watched so much of her during the Pancetta that they’re picking up British dialect. Just a remind that her name could’ve been Petty Pig because this… pic.twitter.com/TPUeBdOt8X— April (@ReignOfApril) July 19, 2021
News about the "Peppa Pig Effect" is starting to go viral, and the reactions are certainly interesting...prevnext
It's Real - And Spreading
okkk Peppa Pig is trending, this pandemic has brought out the British accent in my 5 yr old who has now asked to please “fetch her swimming costume” & if we can go to the “shoppe” to get peanut butter 🤣 my favorite is when Peppa can’t whistle & Suzy can, & Peppa hangs up on her pic.twitter.com/V2lxpBGJSX— andrea (@myahsmommy0624) July 19, 2021
More and more accounts just like this from American parents are now popping up on social media.prevnext
Cancel Peppa
we need to get peppa pig off the air NOW pic.twitter.com/xueX5jpBvh— kylie 🌩 TOMORROW (@skunkgender) July 19, 2021
...And they mean it in the most literal way, not the Twitter way.prevnext
Colonizer!
Who needs colonizing when we have peppa pig to do it for us pic.twitter.com/J00hiAExti— Sal (@SomniOnce) July 19, 2021
Thanks to Marvel's Black Panther the Internet stays ready to call out a colonizer when they see one.prevnext
(British) American Values
Kids watching Peppa Pig for a week: Start speaking with British accent
Kids watching Peppa Pig for a month: pic.twitter.com/8fW6y36dxH— Exile_DX (@DxExile) July 19, 2021
Why would the British ever use Peppa Pig as a cultural Trojan Horse, you ask? See above for your answer.prevnext
The Political Backlash
"Abolishing Peppa Pig and restoring American values" is going to be an unironic political platform for somebody within the next two years (and maybe two weeks). https://t.co/9Eib1j7bxw— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) July 18, 2021
This tweet is so sad because it is so very true in its predictions...prevnext
Trendings Is WILD Today...
Never in my life would I think that Peppa Pig & Lil Nas X would be trending at the same time pic.twitter.com/9ccTwrnEat— Bulbmian (@Gamin_Watch) July 19, 2021
TALK about an odd couple...prevnext
Peppa Olympics
Peppa pig need to be on the men’s Olympic team 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/FOlGDJhhKG— Dougiiie (@iamdougiiie) July 18, 2021
The best part about this whole thing are all the people now just discovering some of the fun facts about Peppa Pig. Parents everywhere are like, "Oh you didn't know???"prevnext
Peppa Gonna Be Alright!
Saw Peppa Pig trending and got scared...Peppa is okay pic.twitter.com/ShY5tVBdbp— ABomb (@ABomb198011) July 19, 2021
A lot of people saw that trending topic and thought something nefarious had befallen that beloved animated pig. It's all good, folks!prev