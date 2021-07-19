American Kids Watched So Much Peppa Pig During Pandemic They Developed British Accents

By Kofi Outlaw

There's a new kind of British Invasion happening in American culture: Peppa Pig. A new report has come out that states American kids watched so much Peppa Pig during the COVID-19 pandemic that they have developed British accents as a result. Outlets like WSJ started picking up on the trend, as more and parents are reporting what's being called the "The Peppa Pig Effect" on social media and in chat threads. The similarity in stories between different parents has made this a point of growing fascination on the Internet. Scroll below to learn more about the "Peppa Pig Effect" and what American parents are saying about it:

The Peppa Pig Effect

The Wall Street Journal reported on an example of the "Peppa Pig Effect" which is now going viral. Here's a small sampling: 

Dani, a five-year-old kindergartner from California, baffled her parents when she asked her mom, who said she was going to the eye doctor, in an English accent: 'Mummy, are you going to the optician?'

'And we were like, "the what",' Dani's father, Matias Cavallin, told the Wall Street Journal. 'That's like a college-level word. At least, I wasn't using it.'

Cavallin told the news outlet that Dani's grandparents, who mostly speak Spanish after emigrating from Argentina, joke: 'We don't understand her to begin with, and now she's speaking British?' 

Dani's father also tweeted: "On a recent vacation, my 5-year-old dared tell me that she was loving her holiday. I told her, we speak American in this house...and Spanish too."

prevnext

Pretty Pig Trends

News about the "Peppa Pig Effect" is starting to go viral, and the reactions are certainly interesting... 

prevnext

It's Real - And Spreading

More and more accounts just like this from American parents are now popping up on social media. 

prevnext

Cancel Peppa

...And they mean it in the most literal way, not the Twitter way. 

prevnext

Colonizer!

Thanks to Marvel's Black Panther the Internet stays ready to call out a colonizer when they see one. 

prevnext

(British) American Values

Why would the British ever use Peppa Pig as a cultural Trojan Horse, you ask? See above for your answer. 

prevnext

The Political Backlash

This tweet is so sad because it is so very true in its predictions... 

prevnext

Trendings Is WILD Today...

TALK about an odd couple... 

prevnext

Peppa Olympics

The best part about this whole thing are all the people now just discovering some of the fun facts about Peppa Pig. Parents everywhere are like, "Oh you didn't know???" 

prevnext
0comments

Peppa Gonna Be Alright!

A lot of people saw that trending topic and thought something nefarious had befallen that beloved animated pig. It's all good, folks! 

prev
Start the Conversation

of