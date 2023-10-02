Orlando Bloom Cast in Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special

Peppa Pig has set another special guest attending the wedding of Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow. Hasbro's eOne announced at Toy Fair New York on Monday that Orlando Bloom is joining his partner, music superstar Katy Perry, in the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. In the all-new, three-part special celebrating the beloved animated piggy's 20th anniversary in 2024, the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean actor will guest star as the voice Mr. Raccoon, a jeweler who assists with the preparations for the first-ever wedding featured in Peppa Pig. See the first-look images at Bloom's Peppa Pig character below.

"It is such an honor to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special," said Olivier Dumont, President of eOne's Family Brands. "Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we're proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary next year. With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we're providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year."

eOne noted that Bloom and Perry were cast and recorded their roles before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and the WGA writers' strike, adding that the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special is compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions. The wedding-themed special episodes of Peppa Pig will air in spring 2024 and sees everyone — Peppa Pig and little brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig, Rebecca Rabbit, and more —rally around to make Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow's wedding memorable.

The British preschool animated television series has aired nine seasons and 381 episodes in over 180 territories since 2004. The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special is part of the upcoming year-long Peppa Pig 20th anniversary celebration in 2024, which will be marked by live events and attractions, products and partnerships, and Peppa parties around the globe, according to eOne.

The first eight seasons of Peppa Pig are available to stream now on Paramount+ in the U.S. and the UK. Sign up and try Paramount+ for free here.