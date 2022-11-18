Reebok Reveals New Peppa Pig Family and Friends Collection

Reebok and Hasbro have previously teamed up on two delightful kids-only collections based on the world of Peppa Pig, and now they are back with a brand new lineup. The third series of Reebok x Peppa pig shoes was designed to honor Peppa's family and friends and features five new shoes that spotlight someone or something close to her. The new series includes the Suzy Sheep-themed Classic Leather, the Candy Cat-themed Club C, Peppa's Teddy emblazoned Zig Dynamica, the Danny Dog-themed CL Jogger, and the Peppa family starring Complete Clean, which features Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and George. You can find the full collection right here, and you can find the official descriptions for each of the series below.

· Classic Leather ($50, $65) – A faux fur lining and pink details make this Classic Leather instantly recognizable as a shoe designed for Peppa's best friend, Suzy Sheep. The woven label features a nod to Suzy's favorite toy owl with an owl graphic peeking out of the window box. Available in infant and preschool sizing.

· Club C ($50) – The iconic court classic Club C embodies one of Peppa's school friends, Candy Cat. The shoe carries all the characteristics of Candy with a "touch and feel" tail on the lateral side, a nose and whiskers on the toe, and a green lining for Candy's signature outfit. Available in infant sizing.

· Zig Dynamica ($60) – This bright pink sneaker with a bubbles-inspired side stripe and cross check pays tribute to Peppa herself. The left shoe features a decal of Teddy, Peppa's favorite stuffed animal, while a pair of Peppa's iconic yellow rainboots is highlighted on the right. Available in preschool sizing.

· CL Jogger ($45) – Danny Dog comes to life on this version of the CL Jogger through the faux ears and tongue that are added to the upper. The remainder of the sneaker is purple to coordinate with Danny's shirt and incorporates a soccer ball on the straps to honor his love of the game. Available in infant sizing.

· Complete Clean ($45, $50) – Peppa's family makes an appearance on the final shoe of the collection and features herself, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and brother George dancing on the upper. Those graphics are complemented by references of Teddy, George's beloved Dinosaur, Peppa's yellow rainboots and sunshine. Available in infant and preschool sizing.

