Quentin Tarantino Declares Peppa Pig the "Greatest British Import of This Decade"

Quentin Tarantino might be one of the most unique auteurs of the current moment, with a crop of films like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs that viewers have grown to have strong opinions about. While Tarantino's body of work is traditionally associated with a more adult crowd, the writer, actor, and director recently revealed some of his current media habits — and offered pretty high praise for one surprising show. In a recent interview with Empire, Tarantino spoke about the media that he has watched with his son, Leo, including the children's cartoon series Peppa Pig. As Tarantino put it, Peppa Pig was a less "consuming experience than" watching Despicable Me 2, which is the only movie Leo has seen.

"I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot," Tarantino revealed. "I'll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade."

"[My son is] pretty young, so he's only really seen one movie," Tarantino said of Despicable Me 2. "I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realize it's Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, 'Okay, I guess we're watching Despicable Me Part 2. He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he's still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2."

While Tarantino might be among the last people that the world would expect to be a fan of Peppa Pig, it's hard to deny that the series has unintentionally grown into a bit of a cultural phenomenon, to the surprise of some of its cast members.

"I'm not really on social media." Harley Bird, who voiced the character from 2007 to 2020, told Vulture in a 2019 interview. "I keep the Peppa life really separate from my own home life. I live in England in the countryside on a farm with all my siblings and my parents. I go from recording Peppa in the studio to coming home and cleaning up the chickens or something like that. I don't like to follow it up on social media because I don't want the Peppa side of my life to crash into my home one. As Peppa, I am a voice artist, so I like to keep it all quite separate. I've still got the farm, all my family and friends. I've got school, where I'm doing A-levels."

