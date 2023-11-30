Peppa Pig Celebrates 20th Anniversary with New Exclusive Episodes in Theaters

The delightful world of Peppa Pig continues to be a fan favorite, and now fans can celebrate the franchise's 20th Anniversary on the big screen. Hasbro has announced that Peppa Pig will be heading to theaters with an hour-long release titled Peppa's Cinema Party, which will consist of 10 exclusive never-before-seen Peppa Pig season 10 episodes. That includes a 3 part Wedding Party Special, and one of those episodes features the voices of Katy Perry (Ms. Leopard) and Orlando Bloom (Mr. Raccoon). A party bus bonus episode will also be included, though that's not all fans can expect when they head to the theater in February of 2024.

There will also be new interactive entertainment featuring Peppa and her friends breaking into the real world, which will include a mixture of animation and live-action, and it will feature five brand new songs to sing along to. The all-new music will also be available to stream at home and in the car once it is released in cinemas.

"As we celebrate 20 incredible years of making memories with Peppa, our team is proud to bring Peppa's Cinema Party to the big screen across the globe, enabling fans to come along and join in the party," said Esra Cafer, SVP Global Brand Management, Hasbro. "Peppa encourages kids and families around the world to jump in together with confidence, and this new cinema experience will bring those beloved characters to life in a new way."

(Photo: Hasbro)

You can get tickets for the cinema-exclusive release on December 7th at PeppaPigCinemaParty.com and in certain markets via Atom and Fandango. The new music will be available on music streaming platforms starting February 2nd, 2024.

In addition to the new characters, all of your favorite Peppa Pig characters will be in attendance as well, including Peppa, Suzy Sheep, Pedro Pony, George, and of course Mummy and Daddy Pig. ComicBook.com previously had the chance to speak to the voice of Daddy Pig Richard Ridings, and we had to ask what some of his favorite episodes featuring the character are so far.

"I've got so many, but one that sticks in my mind is when he has to go and retake his World Muddy Puddle Jumping Record and he gets into training, a bit like Mr. Incredible of the Incredibles," Ridings said. "You have this scene, where he goes all zen-like. He says, 'You have to become one with the puddle.' I'm thinking, 'This is for preschool children. It's absolutely brilliant.' The fact that you can go there is wonderful."

"They're so creative. Another favorite as well, there's a music festival. Suzy Sheep's family are glamping. They've got this fantastic... got a yurt with rugs and a jacuzzi or whatever. Peppa's going, 'Oh yeah, have we got one of these, Daddy?' 'No, no, we're doing it traditionally.' Got this tiny little tent. Then it pours with rain and they're all at the music festival, but then they put their wellies on and it leads to the most huge jumping in muddy puddles. The way they tie it in is brilliant. I think the scripts are just wonderful, just wonderful. It's a lovely thing to be part of and I suppose be at the center of as well," Ridings said.

Will you be attending Peppa's Cinema Party? Let us know in the comments!