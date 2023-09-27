Katy Perry to Voice Ms. Leopard in Peppa Pig Special

Peppa Pig is bringing Katy Perry in to voice Ms. Leopard in a brand new special. On Twitter, the show announced the move after teasing something big yesterday. Perry will join Peppa Pig for a 3-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. That event won’t premiere until the Spring of 2024, but fans are already excited about what other surprises could be waiting. The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special is part of the show’s 20th anniversary celebration. Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow are getting married and Perry’s Ms. Leopard is helping everyone get ready for the big day. Check out Peppa Pig‘s announcement of the global superstar joining the cast right here.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in PEPPA PIG! As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” said Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment.

“Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of PEPPA PIG and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss,” he continued. “This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate PEPPA PIG’s 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more. Everyone’s invited to our year-long celebration!”

Peppa Pig Continues To Gain Popularity

ComicBook.com‘s Matt Aguilar spoke to Morwenna Banks about Peppa Pig. She plays Mummy Pig and was asked about what she thinks makes the show so special for people out there. It’s funny to think, the pandemic really supercharged interest in how many kids had seen Peppa Pig. Now, the series is bigger than it has ever been and the cast is aware of that fact.

“Well, I think that’s part of the brilliance and I think that it does keep moving forward as one parenting does, and as the world of parenting, the world of children, I think because it does evolve always,” Banks told us. “Whilst it was representing a recognizable and relatable world, I think it feels like there’s no reason why it would stop, and apart from that, I love doing it. I never want it to stop.”

“But I think quite often, in a way, it’s a similar question to, people have often asked me, what’s the secret? Why Peppa? Why does this show work? I think it’s because it came from a very, very truthful place,” Banks added. “I think, from the writers and the animators, and because they were one and the same at the start, when we first started out and really kept a firm handle, the whole way through. I think they sort of set out to make something really entertaining. It always had this beautiful look to it. They’re absolutely brilliant creative animators, Neville Astley and Mark Baker, and they work together with our producer Phil Davies, and there’s a lot of integrity in there.”

Will There Be A Peppa Pig Movie?

Later in the same conversation, we asked Banks about a possible Peppa Pig movie. With Paw Patrol debuting another cinematic feature this week, it’s fair to ask if another massive kids show would like a crack at the big screen. According to the actress, she would welcome any of it if the creative team decided that was the right direction for Peppa Pig.

“Actually, we’ve done some movie versions here and we’ve screened them at movies. Like a full-length feature, you’d say? That would be hilarious,” Banks smiled. “I’m very happy with all the iterations, whatever the creators would want to say, ‘How about this?’ I’m in.”

