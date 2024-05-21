Tracker Star Justin Hartley Teases "Bigger Mystery" in Season 2

The first season of Tracker came to an end on Sunday night, but the creative team behind the new CBS hit series has been looking ahead to Season 2 for quite some time. The show was renewed for a sophomore season early on, giving them ample time to decide where they'd be taking the story after Season 1. The new installment will surely include more missing persons cases, but it will also lead to an even bigger mystery regarding Colter Shaw's past.

Without giving away any spoilers, the final three episodes of Tracker Season 1 offered a ton of insight into Colter's family and the tragic death of his father. Fans got some clues, but even more mysteries were set up in the process, leaving a lot on the table for next season.

Following the finale, star and executive producer Justin Hartley spoke to Deadline about what the ending of the season means for Colter, and he teased an even bigger mystery that's been set for the next installment.

"When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it's cool, and it's great," Hartley said. "But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So...while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions- bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2."

Additionally, many of the guest stars that helped bring the clues to that mystery will also find their way back into Colter's life next season. Hartley went on to say that folks like Sofia Pernas, Melissa Roxburgh, and Jensen Ackles will indeed return for more episodes.

"[Sofia's] definitely coming back. We have some pretty cool stuff for her to do next year. She'll be back several times next year," he explained. "We have plans to bring back my whole my family...We have a lot of questions to answer with Colter's mother. Jennifer Morrison does this really wonderful performance. I think we'd be remiss not to bring her back. We built this really great group of actors [who are] hopefully more than willing to come back, because we'd love to play more with them. We have a bunch of stories to tell with all [of them]."