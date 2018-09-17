‘Andi Mack’ Season 3 Premiere Date Announced by Disney

The second season of Andi Mack may have wrapped up only a month ago, but fans have been eager to find out what’s next for Andi. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait too much longer.

Disney Channel has announced that Andi Mack will return for its third season on October 8th (via Entertainment Weekly) with the season premiere entitled “The Boys Are Back”.

The groundbreaking series, which follows teenage Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) who finds out in the series pilot that her older sister, Bex (Lilan Bowden) is actually her mother, left off some of the show’s relationships in flux. Andi had to say goodbye to her crush Ultimate Frisbee player Jonah (Asher Angel) as he left for camp while her mother decided to delay proposing to Andi’s father, Bowie (Trent Garrett), so as not to keep him from going on tour only for him to discover the ring. When the series returns Andi will have to deal with her feelings about Jonah and, presumably, Bex will be dealing with her relationship with Bowie as well.

There will also be new challenges for Andi on the relationship front, particularly when it comes to her friendships. Andi will find out who her friend, Buffy (Sofia Wylie), is dating and it’s a revelation that could complicate matters for the friends. It’s something that the show hinted about last season, with Cyrus (Joshua Rush) suspecting Buffy having feelings for Jonah — just as he himself did at one point.

The series broke new ground for Disney Channel when it featured Cyrus coming to terms with his sexuality and admitting to Buffy that he had romantic feelings for Jonah during the second season premiere. It’s a scene that Lilan Bowden told ComicBook.com in a recent interview makes her cry every time she watches it.

“I cry every single time I watch that scene,” Bowden says. “It’s so good. And I know that Josh Rush and Sofia Wylie (Cyrus and Buffy) they took that scene very seriously as well. So they spent a lot of time on their own. Not going method with it, just they took it upon themselves to rehearse it, and make it feel as real as possible, and feel as truthful to the experience of a kid questioning their sexual identity. And I think that really plays.”

“I was so moved, and I had already read the script, I knew it was gonna happen,” she continued. “But watching it felt like I was seeing it for the first time. And then I’m just so happy that we’ve got so much positive feedback on it, that ‘Oh good, fans feel what I feel when they watch it too.’ So it’s been wonderful to be a part of.”

Season 3 of Andi Mack premieres Monday, October 8 at 8/7c on Disney Channel.