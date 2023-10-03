Netflix Filmmaker Weighs in on Fan-Favorite Documentary Series Ever Getting Season 2 (Exclusive)

In the wake of the success he earned with the documentary Tickled, filmmaker, podcaster, and journalist David Farrier was able to secure the opportunity to develop a travel series for Netflix, with Dark Tourist earning eight episodes and being unlike any other travel show out there. Rather than heading to lush locations and tropical destinations, Farrier explored unsettling environments and unconventional pursuits, from the irradiated cities near Chernobyl to participating in voodoo rituals in the Republic of Benin. After earning eight episodes in 2018, Netflix opted not to renew the series at the time, with Farrier recently confirming that, while he'd be open to developing more installments in the series, he's currently more interested in pursuing new endeavors. His latest film, Mister Organ, opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 6th and nationwide on October 13th.

"That was such a fun thing to make, and I made it with all my friends. Netflix, we pitched it to them, and they took it very quickly, off the back of Tickled, and I just made it with my friends in New Zealand. They were very hands-off. In the right circumstances, we've got a whole Season 2 mapped out, and that could happen," Farrier explained to ComicBook.com of reviving the series. "At the same time, it's not a burning desire in my heart to make it. I just follow whatever is currently in front of me, that I find drawn into. And right now, literally right now, I'm just looking for that new thing. So yeah, if Netflix writes those big checks, if they get those streaming numbers up, then definitely wouldn't say no, or we might take it somewhere else."

He continued, "But yeah, I don't want to be doing Dark Tourist for 10 seasons. I feel very happy doing the season of the show that I feel really happy with, and then making some other weird films, or another weird series, or not making any series, just working on Webworm, or a podcast or something. I'm not driven in that way. It's more just waiting for the story to appear, and then, figuring out what that thing could be."

As fans wait for updates on a possible Season 2 of Dark Tourist, you can soon watch Mister Organ in theaters.

Mister Organ is described, "Intrepid journalist and filmmaker David Farrier, whose previous film Tickled became a global sensation for exposing the dark underbelly of competitive endurance tickling, faces off against his greatest foe yet in Mister Organ, an enthralling and bizarre tale that finds Farrier in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious con man who is wreaking havoc on his neighborhood."

Stay tuned for possible updates on a Season 2 of Dark Tourist. Mister Organ opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 6th and nationwide on October 13th.

