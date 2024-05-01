Pokemon Teams With Krispy Kreme on Adorably Tasty Collab

Pokemon is the world's most lucrative IP, and over the decades, it has become a pro at all things collaboration. From toy launches to film tie-ins, Pokemon knows how to be a team player. Now, it seems The Pokemon Company is ready to strike up another deal, and the team has come to Krispy Kreme for the stunt. After all, the donut shop has a new Pokemon collaboration on the horizon, and its sweet treats look adorably tasty.

As you can see below, Krispy Kreme announced its latest partnership with Pokemon, and the menu is super cute. After all, fans will be able to nab donuts in store that are modeled after Pikachu and several other familiar monsters, From Ditto to Diglett and Psyduck, the gang is all here. And yes, Jigglypuff made the cut as well.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme / TPCI)

Currently, this new Krispy Kreme x Pokemon deal is slated for a South Korean launch. The collaboration is now available overseas, and according to The Pokemon Company International, this deal may head to other markets. So if you want to nab these treats stateside, you better let the company known ASAP!

Of course, this Krispy Kreme deal isn't the first we have seen from Pokemon. The company celebrated the anime's 25th anniversary with a special donut launch, and in recent years, Krispy Kreme has done a ton of collabs. When it comes to pop culture, Krispy Kreme struck gold with tie-ins including Scooby-Doo, Elf, Sesame Street, Minions, and even Rick and Morty. The company has also teamed up with other food brands like Biscoff and Oreo for deals. And now, Pokemon is reclaiming its throne with Krispy Kreme.

